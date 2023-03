Grover Beach city council will appoint a new member to fill a vacancy on the council there. Anna Miller resigned March 13th.

A former youth pastor in Nipomo arrested for child molestation in Arroyo Grande. 53-year-old Jefferey Gene York had relocated to Portland, but sheriff’s deputies spotted his car in Arroyo Grande and arrested him.

The Cambrian newspaper is going digital only. The paper started back in 1931. It won’t be coming out on paper anymore. Now, it’s going to be only online.