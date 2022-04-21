Other Stories This Thursday 04.21.2022

Superior court judge Craig Van Rooyen moves the trial of Kristin Smart to Monterey county. He made the announcement yesterday morning during a hearing at the courthouse. Both Paul and Ruben Flores attended that hearing in person. They’re accused in the disappearance and murder of Kristin Smart back in May of 1996.

President Joe Biden launches a six billion dollar effort to save nuclear power plants. The money is going to help rescue aging power plants. No word if this will impact the impending closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, but we may know within a week or two.

Do you watch the TV show, This Is Us? It’s a family drama on NBC.

Tuesday, they showed a scene filmed at Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles. They didn’t mention Paso Robles but one could recognize the stunning fountain at Allegretto.