Other Stories This Thursday 04.27.2023

Space X is scheduled to launch a rocket from Vandenberg at 6:40 this morning. It will carry 46 Starlink satellites to low earth orbiting. It’s been delayed several times this week.

An Arroyo Grande teacher arrested on suspicion of child abuse Tuesday. She allegedly pulled a hairbrush from a students hand, which left visible injuries. That’s according to the sheriff’s department. 42-year-old Sara Watts charged with child abuse. The incident occurred around 11:30 Tuesday at Mesa middle school in Nipomo.

Also in Nipomo, a one year old horse slipped into a swimming pool, and had to be rescued. The San Luis Obispo county Horse Emergency Evacuation Team rescued the horse. It fell through the cover of a pool and got stuck in the deep end. Cal Fire and a local vet helped in the rescue. The veterinarian said the young horse treaded water for a long time, but suffered no serious injuries.