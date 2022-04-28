Other Stories This Thursday 04.28.2022

Soon you may be able to buy cannabis directly from cultivators at farmers markets. This week, the state assembly committee on business and professions approves legislation that would allow pot farmers to sell marijuana at farmers markets. It would eliminate the middle man, and lower the price of weed that consumers pay at cannabis retail stores.

On Saturday, Nenow Family Wines will open a new tasting room for Adelaida Winery. It’s located at 5800 Adelaida road. It features an open air tasting bar, and an outdoor patio. It’s family friendly and dog friendly.