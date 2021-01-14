Other Stories This Thursday 1.14.2021

San Luis Obispo county outlines the next phase in vaccine distribution for coronavirus. Phase One “A” includes health care and community health workers along with long term care residents and staff. The next group will be those age 75 and older.

A calico cat named Patches, missing for three years after the huge Montecito mudslide, turned up last month. The cat’s owner was killed in the mudslide, but Patches disappeared. A microchip proves the calico cat is really Patches. The cat was reunited with the cat owner’s partner, Norm Borgatello.