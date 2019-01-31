Other Stories This Thursday 1.31.2019

The owners of Sextant Wines in Paso Robles are buying the old Edna Township. A cluster of buildings just south of San Luis Obsipo. The Stollers also own a Vineyard near old Edna.

The Cambria Historical Society is working to move the historic Santa Rosa one room school house. Right now it’s in Cambria’s West Village. The plan is to move the building to property at the creek end of Bridge street. CSD buildings were there previously, but the land was deemed unsafe after heavy rain fall. Those buildings had to be demolished in 2003.