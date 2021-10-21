Other Stories This Thursday 10.21.2021

Cal Poly is finally switching from quarters to semesters. That’s after a letter from the chancellors office reaches Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong. The semester system will begin in the 25-26 academic year. That’s the order from the CSUS chancellors office.

Did you feel that earthquake early yesterday morning? It measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was near Tres Pinos in Monterey county. No damage or injury reported.

Amtrak announcing it’s expanding its service between San Luis and San Diego. Another round trip train being added beginning on the 25th. The Pacific surf-liner has operated under a reduced schedule since the government imposed shut down because of the media’s covid scare.