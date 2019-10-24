Other Stories This Thursday 10.24.2019

A vote on a proposal to make daylight savings permanent is delayed. The vote on Assembly Bill 7 will not take place until the second half of the legislative session that begins in 2020. So we’ll be turning our clocks forward and backward at least three more times.

A pedestrian struck by a train in Santa Barbara. The pedestrian was walking on the tracks near La Cumbre Jr. high school Tuesday night. The northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner struck the person. The victim pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no identity has been released.

An Arizona cat left behind after it separated from her family while they camped at San Simeon state park last summer is reunited with the family. Somehow, Gracie the indoor cat, survived four months in the wild, however, Gracie lost half her body weight. A camper says she offered food to a stray, underfed cat. Gracie was initially timid and cautious. The next day, the woman says Gracie ate ravenously and let the woman pet her. That led to a trip to Cambria’s homeless animal rescue team. HART discovered Gracie had a chip, which led to her family in Arizona. The 14-year -old cat had been with Rick Hutchins’ family for 13 years. When Rick learned Gracie had been found, he drove from Tuscon to get her. Gracie is back home, after a four month adventure in the wilds of San Simeon.