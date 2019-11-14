Other Stories This Thursday 11.14.2019

Police identify the body found at Pismo Beach. He’s 28-year-old Jacob Potter of Costa Mesa. He is not related to local surfing legend and former professional surfer Todd Potter of Templeton.

Fog forces the cancellation of several flights at San Luis Obispo International Airport yesterday. The morning outbound flights canceled because the evening flights which were to bring the planes to the airport could not fly in the night before because of dense fog.

San Luis Obispo city council votes to move forward on a new theater and 404-space parking garage at the corner of Palm and Nipomo streets. They’re not sure what to do about an old adobe currently standing on the property. It will likely be relocated. The parking garage will serve downtown visitors, including those staying at a new hotel on Palm and Morro which has no parking.