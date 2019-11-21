Other Stories This Thursday 11.21.2019

A threat of a school shooting at Laguna middle school in San Luis said to be a prank by a 13-year-old girl at the school, and two of her friends. One of them wrote on the mirror in a girls restroom, ”School Shooting 12.02.19”. They thought they were promoting a current trend on TikTok, which is a Chinese based social media app. TikTok videos are encouraging teens to skip school on that date, 12.02.19.

In Pismo Beach, a truck drive into a home Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around four on Foothill road near Mattie road. When fire-fighters arrived, they found a white truck had driven into the garage of a nearby home. One person was moderately injured in the crash.

The Santa Barbara county district attorney’s office says Santa Maria police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of an armed man who was threatening his family and police officers with knives and other weapons. Back in January of 2018, the police opened fire on 27-year-old Alejandro Valdez after he refused to surrender. The DA’s office concludes the officers each acted reasonably in their use of deadly force. The day saying the fatal shooting of Alejandro Valdez was a justifiable homicide.