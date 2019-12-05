Other Stories This Thursday 12.05.2019

A 60-year-old woman struck and killed by a car near Los Osos Valley road early yesterday morning. The incident occurred around 6:40 yesterday near LOVR and Calle Joaquin. When police arrived the woman was unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. The driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

National Geographic says Paso Robles is the next great wine destination. The magazine suggests Agri-tourism activities in the area such as zip-lining and kayaking and recommends places to visit such as Allegretto Vineyard Resort, the Piccolo, and the Ravine Water Park.

Lady Gaga is returning to the super bowl. She’ll perform Saturday night in Miami on February first. That’s the day before super bowl 54.