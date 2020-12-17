Other Stories This Thursday 12.17.2020

Because of all the fraud associated with the coronavirus pay out, Bank of America froze debit cards and checking accounts. This is separate from the California Economic Development Department’s fraud which allowed 20 thousand prison inmates to receive over $2 billion dollars in unemployment benefits. This freeze is for those who receive their weekly unemployment insurance or pandemic unemployment assistance funds via debit cards managed by the Bank of America. Many of those accounts have been frozen by the bank due to excessive fraud.

The county reports two more deaths due to the coronavirus. That takes the total to 54 since mid-March. The average age of those who have died with coronavirus is still over 85. However, the two recent fatalities were younger. One in their 60’s. The other in their 70’s. Each had underlying health conditions. 21 out of the county’s 53 ICU beds are available.

Shopping on the internet produces more plastic waste. In Seattle, Amazon is deep in plastic packaging. Air pillows, flexible bubble mailers, tape, labels, Styrofoam, etc. Shipping presents produces more plastic waste than you going to a local retailer and buying the gift in person.