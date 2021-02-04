Other Stories This Thursday 2.04.2021

Back rent in San Luis Obispo county owed by tenants to their landlords reaches $24 million dollars. The back rent accumulating during the Covid crisis. The Bay Area Equity Atlas compiled those figures. State wide, back rent owed to landlords is about $3.7 billion dollars.

Another shopping center is going to be built in Nipomo. A Beverly Hills developer will soon build a strip mall in that community. Stores include Tractor Supply, Grocery Outlet, O’reilly’s Auto Parts and a Wendy’s fast food restaurant.

A Grover Beach based cannabis company is opening two new retail stores. One in San Luis, another in Morro Bay.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval rating falls like a rock. It was 64% approval in September.. Now it’s just 46%. 48% disapprove of Newsom. This coming after his visit to the French Laundry restaurant in November, he dined with a dozen friends at a birthday party for a sketchy lobbyist. That lobbyist goes back and forth between consultant for the governor and lobbyist in Sacramento for big companies that do business in the state. Those gathering signatures for governor Gavin Newsom’s recall say they’ve collected more than 1.3 million signatures. They need 1.5 million signatures to trigger a recall election. They have until March 17th to gather the necessary signatures. The big challenge will be getting enough votes to throw Newsom out of the governor’s office.

Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer has formally launched his campaign to replace Newsom. The republican says he will challenge Newsom in a recall election or in 2022, which ever comes first.