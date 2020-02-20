Other Stories This Thursday 2.20.2020

Thousands of people turn out to see and hear President Donald J. Trump in Bakersfield. He tells farmers there he’s going to deliver more water to the region.

The governor delivers his state of the state address in Sacramento. He calls homelessness the most pernicious crisis in our midst. He vows to focus on helping people who have lost their homes. Critics say he still doesn’t understand the cause of so called homelessness.

Firestone Walker is ranked as one of the top breweries in the world. It’s ranked #10 out of the 100 best.