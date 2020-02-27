Other Stories This Thursday 2.27.2020

A federal appeals court in New York rules that the Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with US immigration enforcement.

The ruling by the 2nd Court of Appeals challenges sanctuary city policies in many states.

An astronomer in Chicago says there’s a connection between sunspots and whale stranding. That discovery made in cooperation with research from a biologist at Duke University. Kenneth Lohman at University of North Carolina says, “The study convinced me there is a relationship between solar activity and whale stranding.” Meanwhile, research into the connection between sunspots and whale stranding continues.