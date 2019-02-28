Other Stories This Thursday 2.28.2019

In South Lake Tahoe, a snowplow bumps into a car. Finds a woman living inside the vehicle. She’s rescued from the snow pile along the street.

Snow from an avalanche caused Amtrak trains to stop and reverse directions in the Sierra Nevada. More than four feet of show has fallen over the past three days. Winds gusting in excess of 100 miles per hour blowing the drifting snow in mountain passes.

A documentary entitled “Leaving Neverland” to be shown on HBO. It features two men who say they were molested by Michael Jackson when they were children. 36-year-old Wade Robson says he was seven at the time of the abuse. James Safechuck says he was ten. HBO announcing it will air a special Monday night. In that special Oprah Winfrey will interview the two alleged victims. The Jackson family is not happy about the documentary.