Other Stories This Thursday 3.21.2019

Searchers have found the body of a 5-year-old girl who fell into a the Stanislaus river Sunday. The sheriff’s department there says the body of Matilda Ortiz was found yesterday. She slipped of rocks and fell into the swollen Stanislaus river sunday evening at knights ferry. Her father jumped in but was unable to reach her because of the fast-moving current.

The National Guard working to protect communities from wildfire. The governor pulling troops away from border protection to help in fire protection. Beginning next month, they will travel around the state to work on forest management projects, mainly clearing or reducing trees and vegetation in an effort to reduce wildfire.

The American Kennel Club reports the top breed of dog in the US is the Labrador Retriever. It’s the 28th year in a row labs have enjoyed the top spot in popularity.

The top five dogs nationwide, after labs:

German shepherds

Golden retrievers

French bulldogs

Bulldogs