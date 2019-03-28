Other Stories This Thursday 3.28.2019

BUSINESS NEWS 3.28.19

The US trade deficit fell 15% in January.

Imports fell and exports increased.

Exports rose 1% to $207 billion dollars.

Imports dropped 2.6% to $258 billion dollars.

HEALTHY COUNTIES 3.28.19

A report on the healthiest counties in the state places San Luis Obispo as number 15.

Generally, the healthiest counties in the state are also the wealthiest. Marin county has the highest median income, $63 thousand a year. It’s also the healthiest county. Fewer people smoke in Marin county than the state average. There is also less adult obesity and greater access to exercise opportunities.

Mcdonald’s will no longer lobby against minimum wage. That includes at the federal, state or local levels. Mcdonald’s vice president writing the New York Times about the change in policy.