Other Stories This Thursday 4.04.2019

San Luis Obispo county law enforcement ripped out 7,700 marijuana plants, and destroyed more than 14 thousand pounds of processed cannabis buds which were grown illegally. Nine-nine business owners applied to become legal cannabis businesses in the county. None have been fully permitted so far. Meanwhile, 124 sites were ordered to destroy plants and products. 27 warrants were issued. The illegal cannabis operations have cost county law enforcement thousands of dollars in enforcement.

PG and E names a new chief executive. He’s Bill Johnson. Johnson has been leading the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest publicly owned utility. The TVA serves seven southeastern states. “PG and E” is owned by investors.

A south county man wins the title as the world’s fastest window washer. Jeremiah Hickey wins the title at a competition in London. Hickey worked in the wine industry, but in 1998 he left it left to start “On The Spot Window Cleaning” in Pismo Beach. His wife’s dad was a window-washer and helped the couple start their own company.