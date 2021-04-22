Other Stories This Thursday 4.22.2021

The Kristin Smart podcast, ‘Your Own Backyard’ is number one among Apple’s list of the top US podcasts. The podcast is produced by an Orcutt-based musician and recording engineer. 33-year-old Chris Lambert says he wanted to help the Smart family find their missing daughter.

Progressive Jimmy Paulding announces he is going to run again for San Luis Obispo county supervisor in the 4th district. Paulding previously challenged supervisor Lynn Compton in the far south end of the county. Supervisor Compton prevailed. Paulding now serves on the Arroyo Grande city council. Compton has not indicated if she is going to run for reelection.

The city of San Luis Obispo is building a $1.7 million dollar detox center for homeless and low-income people. The 2600 square feet treatment center is going up next to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. They plan to have it open by August first.

Morro Bay is moving forward on plans to prevent gun violence by offering safe firearm storage and buyback programs.. Councilman Jeff Heller cast the lone dissenting vote. He said existing California laws on gun control are sufficient.