Other Stories This Thursday 6.10.2021

California’s drought has reduced water levels at local reservoirs. Lake Nacimiento may reach 17% of capacity this summer. Folsom lake is the lowest it’s been since the drought of 1977. Meanwhile, residents in Sierra Bonita Village in Paso Robles say the city is watering weeds along Turtle Creek in the 4 o’clock hour every morning.

Correctional officers at CMC, Soledad and other state prisons will receive a $5,000 covid bonus from governor Gavin Newsom. The agreement will restore a 3% raise for officers that were suspended last year. It will also give officers an additional raise in 2021.

Guardrail projects to affect two roads in Cambria. The county is replacing old guardrails on Main street between Eton road and Santa Rosa Creek road. Also Burton drive between Eton and Rodeo Grounds road. Traffic will be restricted to one-way travel during the road work. It may create delays of up to ten minutes on those roadways connecting highway one with downtown Cambria.