Other Stories This Thursday 7.01.2021

A motorcyclist who led Atascadero police on a chase through surface streets yesterday was arrested while hiding in a port-a-potty.

The man rode his motorcycle into Atascadero lake park and police stopped the chase because of public safety concerns. A citizen reported seeing someone hide a motorcycle on San Francisco road and fleeing on foot. Police located the man holed up in a port-a-potty on Azucena avenue. The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Shaun Michael Riley of Bradley. He was arrested on charges of felony evading an officer, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Yesterday afternoon in Atascadero, a helicopter flew over downtown warning people to stay in their cars because of a reported bank robbery. That turned out to be a false alarm.

San Luis Obispo county will not change rules on wearing masks. That’s despite one local case of the covid delta variant manifesting in the county. No additional recommendations issued regarding mask-wearing.