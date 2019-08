The US census bureau plans to hire about 1800 census takers in San Luis Obispo county for the count in 2020. The pay rate is $20 per hour. For more information go to 2020census.gov.

A mountain lion spotted twice recently near Cuesta college at San Luis Obispo campus. Monday and Tuesday evenings, the cougar was spotted near the auto body building. There have also been recent sightings of cougars at Santa Margarita lake.