Other Stories This Thursday 8.15.2019

A Yuba city man who was involved in a fatal crash at the Oceano Dunes pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter. 35-year-old Oscar Renteria Corchado entered the plea in San Luis Obispo superior court yesterday. 37-year-old Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood died in the crash. The sheriff’s department alleges Corchado was under the influence when he rode his side-by-side at a high rate of speed up a 30-foot dune and crashed into Imlig who was riding on the other side of the dune. That was back in June. Corchado is due back in court October 7th.

American Idol will conduct open auditions in Santa Barbara on August 23rd. The auditions will be held at the Veterans Memorial building.

The 69th annual San Miguel Lions Club Old Timers Picnic will be held Sunday August 25th from noon until 2 at the San Miguel city park. This year’s Pioneer Day royalty will be on hand. A lot of old timers, including former supervisors Harry Ovitt and Frank Mecham. Dinner tickets are $15 per plate.