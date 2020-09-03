Other Stories This Thursday 9.03.2020

One year after the tragic fire on a commercial dive boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, many questions remain. 34 divers were killed in that fire early on the morning of September 2nd of last year near Santa Cruz Island. Five crew members on the deck of the boat survived the fire. One crew member and 33 passengers died below deck.

The county adds another 29 Covid-19 cases. Still only 20 people have died ‘from’ coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county.

15 of those people who died were over the age of 85.

All of the fatalities involve people with underlying health issues.