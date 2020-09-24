Other Stories This Thursday 9.24.2020

Two Santa Maria residents arrested in connection with a murder which occurred two years ago. Santa Barbara county sheriff’s deputies discovered dismembered remains of the victim in the lake at a golf course in Nipomo Monday. The person went missing in December of 2018. The sheriff’s office dive team located the body parts in the lake at Black Lake golf resort. The investigation into the murder continues.

Governor Gavin Newsom issues an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in California be zero-emissions by 2035. No new gas-powered cars. Just electric cars.

The Cal State system gets a new chancellor. He’s Joseph Castro, previously president at Cal State University Fresno.