Other Stories This Tuesday 01.04.2022

The California department of health is encouraging people to upgrade their masks. The department recommends avoiding a cloth mask. Instead get a surgical mask or higher-level respirator instead. The governor implemented a month long indoor mask order on December 15th.

Starbucks employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing by February 9th.

No Paso Robles city council meeting tonight. The council will hold its first meeting of the year in two weeks, January 18th. Some members of the council and city staff traveling over the holidays.

Another 2300 airlines flights canceled yesterday, mostly due to bad weather back east. At Dulles International Airport, about 20% of scheduled departures were canceled because of a snowstorm that began early yesterday in the Washington DC area.