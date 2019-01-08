Other Stories This Tuesday 01.08.2019

An ex-convict charged with killing a father who was camping with his young daughters in a southern California park. 42-year-old Anthony Rauda also tried to kill the two girls, ages 2 and 4. Prosecutors say since 2016, Rauda has tried to kill eight other campers and drivers.

In Torrance, a parolee is charged with shooting into a crowd during a brawl at a bowling alley. 47-year-old Reginald Wallace killed three people and injured four others. The incident started when two people began fighting at gable house bowl in Torrance Friday night. More people joined in. Then Wallace, pulled out a handgun and opened fire. Three men died at the scene. Four others were wounded. Two of those killed were reportedly trying to break up the fight.