Other Stories This Tuesday 02.28.2023

A man is accused of stealing a pick up truck from the Cambria Community Services District utility yard and driving it to Hearst Castle. He then barricaded himself in Casa del Mar, one of the guest houses on the hilltop. 36-year-old Jarrod Michael Crockrom was arrested on a variety of charges including felony assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism of ten thousand dollars or more.

Space X has delayed a rocket launch from Vandenberg space force base. It was supposed to be launched yesterday, they’re going to try to launch it this morning at 11:20.

A 50-year-old man sets a record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland. 50-year-old Jeff Reitz has visited the theme park for 2,995 consecutive days. That’s eight years, three months and 13 days. He says it started as a joke. He says there’s only one ride that he rode every single visit. That’s Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.