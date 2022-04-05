Other Stories This Tuesday 04.05.2022



We learn more about the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday. Six people killed, 18 people wounded, when several gunmen opened fire outside a night club. The shooting occurred after a rapper performed at a nearby concert facility. So far, two arrests. And one stolen gun recovered. The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Dandrae Martin. His brother also arrested this morning. The investigation continues.



Students rejected by Cal Poly may appeal that decision. The university has room for about 11% of the more than 68 thousand who applied. Terrance Harris is vice president for strategic enrollment management. He says admission to Cal Poly is highly selective. He says student who are not admitted, to have a two-week window to appeal an admission decision. Harris and his wife are parents to twin girls. He says he understands the challenges of parenthood and education.