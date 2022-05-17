Other Stories This Tuesday 05.17.2022

A Monterey court judge is trying the Kristin Smart case because no San Luis Obispo superior judge is available to travel to Salinas. Monterey county superior judge Jennifer O’keefe will step in to judge the case. O’keefe was appointed to the bench in March of last year by governor Gavin Newsom.

Lopez lake is closing its boat launch because there’s not enough water in the lake. Low lake levels make the boat launch ramp unworkable. As of last week, Lopez lake was at 28% of capacity. It’s the lowest level in five years. The ramp also closed early last year. That closure came in August.