Atascadero city council meets tonight in the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at six.

A new study finds that non-faculty staff and employees at Cal Poly are underpaid. That’s true across the Cal State university system. But Cal Poly is named among the top 25 best-value colleges in the country. The study lists Cal Poly’s acceptance rate at 38% and the graduation rate at 83%. Those figures may change as Poly works hard to increase diversity at the university.