Other Stories This Tuesday 10.13.2020

A 33-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of abusing his grandmother. David Mazza Jr. arrested Saturday evening. The 86-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She is now being cared for by San Luis Obispo county adult protective services. Mazza has been the woman’s primary care giver for the past ten years. He was booked into the county jail. Bail set at $50 thousand dollars.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces a new policy to ban posts that deny or distort the Holocaust. It will start directing people to sources if they search for information about the alleged Nazi genocide. Zuckerberg had been targeted by Jewish groups to stop postings by people who deny the Holocaust. Facebook says the new policy is supported by the well-documented rise in Antisemitism globally.

Two Stanford university professors win the Nobel prize in economics for proving how auctions work. According to the Nobel committee, “The Discoveries by Paul Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have “benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.” Their research has helped online advertising which was adopted by Google among others.