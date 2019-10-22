Other Stories This Tuesday 10.22.2019

The woman convicted of vehicular manslaughter for striking a South Bay man while he was walking in Los Osos, gets six years in prison. But 25-year-old Emily Bales will be eligible to go before a state parole board in roughly one year.

Bales was driving while intoxicated when she struck and killed 67-year-old Dale Paulsen of Los Osos about one year ago. He was pastor at a church in Morro Bay who had told his congregation that morning, of his plans to retire.

Also in San Luis Obispo, an Indiana man found guilty of murdering his mother, who lived in Grover Beach. One year ago, 26-year-old Levente Lazar of Bloomington, Indiana allegedly drove across the country and stabbed his mother to death for financial gain. He faces life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled December 11th.