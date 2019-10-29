Other Stories This Tuesday 10.29.2019

The Coast Guard rescues a man after his sailboat ran aground at Scorpion Anchorage near Santa Cruz island. A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the man from the sail boat and transported him to Point Mugu. Efforts to tow the vessel were interrupted by large waves which broke the anchor line and caused the sailboat to drift into a cove. The small cove was too dangerous for the 45-foot response boat dispatched by the coast guard.

A bay area nurse who went missing in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks has been found alive. 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez is in stable condition. She was found about 3 miles from her vehicle, off the trail in rocky and steep terrain. She’s okay now, says she’s anxious to get back to work.