Other Stories This Tuesday 11.08.2022

A power outage impacted several hundred PG and E customers in Atascadero yesterday morning. People lost power around 7:30 PM. Most had it restored by twelve noon. The issue was a faulty transformer on Capistrano avenue.

In Nevada county, a man believes a meteorite destroyed his home. Around 7:30 last Friday, the Penn Valley fire protection district responded to a residential structure fire near Lake Englebright in Nevada county. After hours, the fire was contained.

Dusin Procita says, “I heard a big bang, I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames. The house was destroyed and the family’s dog got trapped inside. Fire captain Josh Miller talked with witnesses in the area who said they saw a bright ball of light fall from the sky and land in the general area.

According to space.com, the ball of light manifested near the peak of the Taurid meteor shower. It will take a couple weeks to determine if a meteor struck the mans home.