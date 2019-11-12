Other Stories This Tuesday 11.12.2019

The sheriff’s office is looking for an at-risk man who is missing. He’s 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Starr. His family reported him missing on Sunday. He’s 6-1 and 210 pounds. He is reportedly driving a red ford f-250 truck with an Arizona plate.

San Luis Obispo city council to vote tonight on a plan to knock down an old adobe on Monterey street to build a new parking garage. The parking garage is planned for Palm and Nipomo streets. The structure would serve downtown visitors, including the new hotel on Palm street.

Above San Simeon recently, three condors were released into the open. Romeo, Marie Antoinette and Lady Lisa will join 25 other juvenile condors raised in captivity and released over the past five years by Ventana Wildlife Society.