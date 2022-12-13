Other Stories This Tuesday 12.13.2022

A large volume of treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek near the California Men’s Colony Sunday morning. An equipment malfunction at the state prison was caused by the heavy rain. You’re cautioned to stay out of the ocean until the sewage dissipates in Morro Bay.

Highway 1 reopens near Big Sur. It was closed on Saturday but reopened while they continue to work on Paul’s Slide from seven in the morning until five in the afternoon. If you take highway 1 you may experience delays up to ten minutes.

Several feet of new snow fell in the sierra over the weekend. And we learn that China Peak has changed hands. The owners of Mountain High Resort and Dodge Ridge, buying China Peak ski resort. China Peak is near Yosemite. It’s an appealing market in central California, according to the new owners.