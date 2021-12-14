Other Stories This Tuesday 12.14.2021

Yesterday, a judge sentenced a 29-year-old Atascadero man to 36-years-to-life in prison in the stabbing death of a Paso Robles man in Shandon back in 2019. Kejuan Bynum was found guilty last month of second degree murder. He stabbed to death 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson at a house party in Shandon. The judge says he factored in Bynums past criminal record which was extensive.

San Luis Obispo is getting a new Porsche dealership. It will open at the former Coast Nissan building on Los Osos Valley road, next to AT and T.

Finally, the man who won that $699 million dollar Powerball in Morro Bay steps out of the shadows. Scott Godfrey says he bought the winning ticket at Albertson in Morro Bay. It was the first number on his ticket of 10 quick picks. He opted to take the lump sum of cash. After taxes, that will be $496 million dollars. It was the seventh largest jackpot in US lottery history.