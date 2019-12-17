Other Stories This Tuesday 12.17.2019

That former Atascadero teacher arrested in September for taking inappropriate pictures of his students is alleging that police illegally obtained the evidence against him. Chris Lynn Berdoll is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Roadwork will close highway one overnight this week. Both lanes will be closed about two miles south of Ragged Point overnight on Thursday. That will be from nine at night until five Friday morning.

In Santa Maria, firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck in a storm drain Sunday night. The feline was rescued from the storm drain in the 300 block of West Williams street by firefighters. Santa Barbara county animal services helped. The cat is doing well.