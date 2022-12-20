Other Stories This Tuesday 12.20.2022

An earthquake shakes Humboldt county early this morning. The tremor measured 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter located three miles off the coast near Ferndale. Two people suffered minor injuries. 70 thousand power outages reported in northern California because of that earthquake at 2:34 this morning. Smaller aftershocks continue to shake Humboldt county.

A Burbank state senator introduces new legislation to tighten up the concealed carry gun laws in the state. Senate bill 2 is a “spot bill.” It’s described as a placeholder measure that will be amended with more specific language in the future. The bill is sponsored by state senator Anthony Portantino. He’s a democrat from Burbank. He wrote it after the US supreme court invalidates laws in eight states requiring concealed carry applicants to provide reasons for needing a gun in public and to demonstrate they would use it properly.