Other Stories This Tuesday 2.18.2020

A late night tire slasher damaged 16 cars in San Luis Obispo Friday night. All of the damages occurred in a residential area around Johnson avenue, Palm street, Pepper street and Mill street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo police department.

The Hidden Kitchen in Cambria is back open at its open-air site on Center street. The restaurant is famous for its fresh-baked, organic, gluten-free specialties. The partners plan to open a sister restaurant soon in Cayucos. They’re best known breakfast is blue-corn waffles.

Pismo Beach is getting a new bait shop. An air stream trailer will be located out on the pier. Two other air stream trailers will offer food and beverage as well as wine and beer out on the diamond shaped pier. The city demolished the old bait shack in October. It was known as Sheldon’s Clam Stand. The Sheldon’s bought the shop in 1974, but it had operated on the pier since 1931. The Sheldon’s will soon operate out of the air stream trailer.