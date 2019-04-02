Other Stories This Tuesday 4.02.2019

Cal Poly evacuated several buildings yesterday as hazmat teams responded to reports of a suspicious substance bubbling up in one of the parking lots. The cause turns out to be a leaky water boiler. The liquid was only water.

Measles is making a comeback in the US. So far this year, the number of measles cases has surpassed the count for all of 2018. Outbreaks in several states reported by the centers for disease control and prevention. California, Texas, Washington, Illinois and New York. Most people who get measles haven’t been vaccinated.

Colony Market and Deli is now open in Atascadero, and doing a brisk business at the corner of El Camnio Real and Traffic Way. The space used to house a gas station.

Vina Robles announces Earth, Wind and Fire will perform at the Wineries Amphitheater in September. In fact, they may open with that tune, September. Tickets go on sale Friday at ten via Ticketmaster.