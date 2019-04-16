Other Stories This Tuesday 4.16.2019

Pismo Beach bans smoking and vaping at some locations. Several new public spaces and outdoor dining patios, as well as several major sidewalks are off limits for smokers and vapers. Those new regulations go into effect Thursday.

In San Francisco, those wanting to drive down the curvy section of Lombard street may have to pay $10 a car. The city looking at establishing a toll and reservation system for those wanting to drive down the famous stretch of Lombard street. About 6,000 people drive down the stretch of Lombard every day. People line up for blocks to drive down the street.