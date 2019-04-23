Other Stories This Tuesday 4.23.2019

The state parks rangers identify the woman killed Friday night at the Oceano Dunes. She’s 44-year-old Narcissa Lichtman of San Jose. She was riding in an off-road vehicle which went off a 25-30 foot dune and crashed. She later died from her injuries at Arroyo Grande Community hospital.

The district attorney’s office says an Indiana man drove 2,000 miles across the US to murder his mother, steal her will and sell off her assets. 26-year-old Levente Laszlo Lavar is facing a variety of charges, including murder. His preliminary hearing was yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court.