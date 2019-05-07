Other Stories This Tuesday 5.07.2019

A ceremony held yesterday in the state capital, honoring 10 peace officers who died in the line of duty last year. Their names inscribed on a brass plaque and added to a monument across from the state capital where more than 1600 names are already listed. Among those to speak, Newman police chief Randy Richardson. He criticized Assembly Bill 392, a use-of-force bill that would change the “reasonable” deadly force standard to “necessary.” It would make it easier to file criminal charges against officers who use lethal force. Newman police officer Ronil Singh was murdered by Gustavo Perez Arriaga. The suspect arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Eleven companies want to build wind farms off the coast of San Luis Obispo county. They are interested in a stretch outside of San Simeon. The same number expressed an interest in the area outside of Diablo Canyon. So far, no leases have been offered by the state.

The mid-state fair adds Billy Idol and Lynyrd Skynrd to its line up for 2019. Tickets for Billy Idol cost $26 – $91. Or for a table of eight, $608 dollars. Admission for Lynyrd Skynyrd are $41 to $101. Although that does not include admission to the fair itself. Tickets go on sale Friday.