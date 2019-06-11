Other Stories This Tuesday 6.11.2019

Some of the other stories we’re watching for you this Tuesday morning, June 11th.

The US Supreme court rejects a challenge to federal regulations governing gun silencers. The justices did not comment yesterday in turning away appeals from two Kansas men convicted of violating federal law regulating silencers. The men argued that the right “to keep and bear arms” includes silencers on weapons. Kansas and seven other states joined a filing urging the justices to hear the appeal. The states arguing that the court should affirm that the second amendment protects “firearms accessories” including silencers.

The city of San Luis Obispo is going to address the city’s unfunded pension obligations. They will discuss allocating part of the new budget to pay down those pensions. The city is working on a new $400 million two-year budget for 2019-2021. Right now, the city faces about $150 million dollars in pension liability. The city had more than 550 retirees who average about $44 thousand dollars a year in compensation and benefits.