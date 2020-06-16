Other Stories This Tuesday 6.16.2020

The Oscars are delayed by the academy of motion picture arts and sciences. The 93rd academy awards presentation will now be held April 25th of next year. Eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effect and the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus.

Will high school football and other sports return to local schools in the fall? The CIF saying it will make a determination in July as to whether games will be played in the fall sports season, or what, if any provisions will be made for the coronavirus hysteria.