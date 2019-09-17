Other Stories This Tuesday 9.17.2019

Despite it’s legalization, the smuggling of marijuana continues from Mexico. A boat beached on the coast of southern California led to the discovery of 41 bales of marijuana. The report came in before dawn Saturday in Ventura county. Deputies also found a 35-foot panga boat on the beach.

The Groves on 41 is having a battle with the county over signage. The battle has been a long one. Three years so far. The owner of the olive farm says she tries to comply with their ordinance, but every time she fixes something they cite a new violation. She says they keep moving the goalpost. Trevor Keith is director of planning and building with the county. He says “structures within the unincorporated county require building permits and adherence to building codes and the county’s land use ordinance must be followed to ensure the health and safety of the community.

A team from Cal Poly broke the US collegiate record for a human powered vehicle over the weekend at the human powered speed challenge. The recumbent bicycle surrounded by lightweight metal reached 63 miles per hour.