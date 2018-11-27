Other Stories This Tuesday, November 27th

Atascadero early Sunday morning. He’s 50 year old Eric J. Polmanteer of Atascadero. Around 12:15 early Sunday, his car veered off El Camino Real near Asuncion road. The vehicle rolled and struck a fence. He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former supervisor Shirley Bianchi of Cambria is retiring from public service. She is stepping down from the Cambria community healthcare district board of trustees. She says she needs to spend more time caring for her husband. Bianchi has been active in public service for decades. She served two terms as supervisor ending in 2006. She was a co-founder of the land conservancy of San Luis Obispo county. The Bianchi family relocated to the north county in 1878.